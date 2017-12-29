Tribune changes publication schedule

A new year always brings transition to new ideas and plans, and 2018 will see a change for The Tribune readers and viewers. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, The Tribune will become a weekly publication, with a print edition being delivered by carrier and mail each Wednesday.

“This decision has been a difficult one,” Publisher Sandra Hurley said. “We don’t take our responsibility to the community lightly, and we want to make certain we are serving this community in the best manner possible. The Tribune has published three times a week since shortly after it was purchased in 1968 by former owners, Mid-South Management. By providing one publication each week with stronger news content and more pages for community news, our readers and advertisers will have a product for which they can be proud.”

While the print edition may be weekly, The Tribune staff will continue to bring community news, breaking news, and event coverage seven days a week digitally to ensure our readers are seeing the news that affects them most.

Our staff wants to ensure a once-a-week hyperlocal print edition that is full of editorial content and advertisements from local businesses. The weekly product will allow advertisers the opportunity to share their message, while community news will be a top priority.

In combining three publication days into one, Editor Wendy Byerly Wood said the newspaper will be able to be a meatier product throughout, ensuring readers receive more information as they spend time with their newspaper.

The Tribune will continue offering its weekly calendar of events for free community and church events and fundraisers, as well as puzzles such as the popular crossword and sudoku. In addition, its staff will continue covering the towns of Elkin, Jonesville and Ronda and the communities in and around the Yadkin Valley like State Road and Hamptonville.

“We are fortunate to have community members who share information with us for publication,” Wood said. “We welcome news from civic groups, churches, schools, sporting events, and the many things that make our communities so special.” The Tribune is also looking for community writers who would like to submit information about their individual communities.

“Current subscribers will receive the same number newspapers they purchased when they bought their subscription,” Publication Manager Holly Lamm said. “We understand this is a change for everyone, but we are committed to providing an exceptional product our customers won’t want to miss.”

The staff of The Tribune and its sister weekly, The Yadkin Ripple, which publishes on Thursdays, looks forward to continuing to bring important news to the citizens of the Yadkin Valley on a daily basis at elkintribune.com and yadkinripple.com, as well as in print each week.