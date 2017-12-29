Spirit of season shared through children

Kellie Bauguess decided to spend her own money making gifts for unfortunate children this year. “My little Kellie had a blast delivering the packages,” said mother Jeannie Harrison, after helping her daughter deliver three presents to The ARK in Elkin, 40 to the Ebenezers Christian Children’s Home and seven to the Children’s Center of Surry in Dobson. Kellie was in a NICU during her early life which has inspired her to be a giver. “Next year she wants to make teddy bears to distribute and have a note with them explaining the story of ‘bubba bear,’” which was named after a gift from her brother according to Jeannie. “She says every little boy and girl should have a special bear. She just melts my heart and I’m so proud she had such a giving heart.”

