Community to help Rotary reward service New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Day, the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club will welcome community members to join them in their traditional fundraising lunch to earn money for local scholarships.

To be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Elkin on Hawthorne Road, the meal will consist of southern favorites including country ham, collard greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread with tea or coffee and dessert for $10. Collard greens by the bag also will be available to go for $5.

Proceeds from the New Year’s Day dinner will again go to the Rotary Scholarship program which benefits three local high school seniors each year.

A graduating senior from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools who will be continuing their education through a college, university or training program can apply with qualifications focusing on “Service over Self,” according to the application.

This is in keeping with the ideals of the Rotary program, including citizenship, concern for others, initiative, leadership, motivation, responsibility and service to others.

“The key element in our consideration is the student’s understanding and commitment to the Rotary ideal of ‘service above self,’” said Mary Blackburn, who is in charge of the scholarship program for the YVRC.

“One of the comments that the Rotarian scholarship committee members often make is that it is amazing to see the incredible passion that the applicants have for service in their community.”

As part of the application process students must not only list accomplishments, but complete an essay relating their community service demonstrating their understanding of Rotary.

“They are involved in a tremendous variety of individual and group service projects,” said Blackburn. “We have had applicants who are volunteer firemen, EMTs, nursing home volunteers, volunteers with the Ark, Habitat for Humanity, Tri-C, and Elkin Valley Trails.”

Some of those applicants are involved in a junior Rotary program hoping for a special scholarship.

“In 2016, we added the John J. Cahill Scholarship which is awarded to an Interact student each year [which] is the High School division of Rotary,” said Blackburn. “The Interact members participate in our service projects in the community.”

One of those will be helping to serve the meal on Monday where community member can help perpetuate the giving while enjoying a slow cooked meal and well done fellowship.

For more information about the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club, go to www.yadkinvalleyrotary.org.

A traditional New Year’s Day meal can be purchased at Elkin First Methodist for $10 which will help support the Rotary Club and their scholarship program. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_MethodistElkin.jpg A traditional New Year’s Day meal can be purchased at Elkin First Methodist for $10 which will help support the Rotary Club and their scholarship program. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune