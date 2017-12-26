Nails damage tires on 10 vehicles

ELKIN — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect or suspects who caused at least 10 vehicles to be damaged by putting nails in the roadway near Elkin.

Between Dec. 16-17, authorities received calls in the area of Oak Landing Trail and Cockerham Road about punctured tires.

• The first report came around 5:42 on Dec. 16 from Theresa Michelle and Ellis Daniel Atkins of Oak Landing Trail. The two said that they had punctures to all four tires on their 2014 Ford Focus SE sometime between noon and 5:30 p.m. The two 31/10-50 tires were valued at $400, and the two 215/55R16 tires at $200.

• Just 20 minutes later, the office received word of another incident. Daniel Fredrick Price pulled off Cockerham Road onto Two Feathers Lane where he lives. Then he found damage to tires on four vehicles and a utility trailer that all had pulled in after being on Cockerham Road. The estimated damages from the four vehicles was listed at $1,900 and the two trailer tires at $200. Cindy Leann Price and Jacob Andrew Money also reported on the damages.

• Elisha David Atkins, of Mount Airy, reported an incident at 7:41 p.m. on Dec. 16 that at 4:30 p.m. she suffered damage to all four tires of her 2007 Chevy Silverado truck, resulting in $800 loss. When authorities asked about her traveling, Atkins did say she had been in the area of Oak Landing/Cockerham Road.

• Another incident allegedly happened that night, but wasn’t reported until the next day. Maria Rubio of Cockerham Road and friends Laura Sanchez-Lopez and Ruben Garcia, both of Greensboro, all reported damage to their tires between noon and 9 p.m. on Dec. 16. According to the report 11 of 12 tires were damaged with a total loss of $1,590.

• On Dec. 17, James Edward Sales, of Cockerham Road, reported one tire punctured by some type of debris in the roadway between noon and 12:45 p.m. The tire for the 2004 Buick LaSabre was valued at $150.

The incidents are under further investigation.