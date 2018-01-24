Emotional state of being as important as exercise, eating well

Mental health is so closely connected to physical health that it can be difficult to know if a headache is caused by stress or by the weather, which is why those who are seeking a healthier New Year should care for their emotional well-being as well as their nutrition.

According to healthypeople.gov, “Mental health and physical health are closely connected.“

The Healthy People initiative is the combined effort of several government agencies including Administration on Aging, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Education as well as the Office of Global Health Affairs, Office of the Secretary and other agencies.

“Mental health plays a major role in people’s ability to maintain good physical health. Mental illnesses, such as depression and anxiety, affect people’s ability to participate in health-promoting behaviors,” states the website.

Those behaviors can include visiting physicians for physical ailments and disorders as well as causing them.

In addition to migraines and fibromyalgia, stress can cause other physical problems.

According to health.harvard.edu, “Therapies that have been successful in treating anxiety disorders can ease the symptoms of chronic gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases. These therapies may have an important role in preventing and treating heart disease.”

There are several ways to be mindful of mental health locally including psychiatrists and churches, as well as yoga and meditation.

In addition to Hugh Chatham Behavioral at 336-526-1197, locals in need of psychiatric care including monitoring medications as well as counseling can call Partners Behavioral Health at 336-835-1000.

Residents without insurance also have options through organizations which are funded through donations and grants such as Grace Clinic at graceclinicnc.org and the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District, Inc. (YVEDDI).

Through YVEDDI, those in need can find a variety of assistance including help overcoming situations of domestic violence.

Veterans also may need specialized assistance.

Kevin Hege of the Veterans Employment Services, NC Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Solutions, can be reached at 336-786-4169 ext. 207 or Kevin.hege@nccommerce.com and can help connect veterans to resources as well as assist in finding employment.

Being employed is excellent for emotional well-being.

Anyone in need of resources for job hunting can find them at the Goodwill Career Center located at 1457 N. Bridge St. in Elkin.

Also, a good resource center is the local library. At either the Elkin or Jonesville libraries patrons can find books, programs and even people to help with everything from building a resume to building a priority list to help refocus energies and eliminate stress.

Stress also can be released by checking out a meditation session through luminousmindmeditation.com or joining class at Yoga On Main by calling 336-701-7275.

Some locals may find their peace of mind along one of the trails or on the Yadkin River.

Whatever method is chosen it’s important to remember the impact of an emotionally healthy lifestyle.

According to healthypeople.gov, “Mental health is essential to personal well-being, family and interpersonal relationships, and the ability to contribute to community or society.”

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

By Beanie Taylor beanietaylor@elkintribune.com