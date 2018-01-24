Healthy living is just a step away

One of the main New Year’s resolutions made each year is becoming a healthier person. From dieting to exercise, the way people lose weight and strive to become healthier changes every year.

Most people choose to join a gym or the local YMCA on their way to a healthier body. At the Yadkin YMCA, there are classes that cater to different body types and athletic experience. Whether someone is just starting out with their fitness journey, or they are a seasoned gym member, the YMCA is a perfect place to get healthy.

“The Y is much more than a ‘swim and gym,’ we offer about 60 classes per week, for all ages, kids to seniors. We have a family atmosphere, the members and staff treat each other like family,” said Crystal Joyner, the wellness and group exercise coordinator at the Yadkin YMCA in Yadkinville. “Our staff are friendly and caring, we take the time to know our members and we care about their needs, and what’s going on in their life. We are a nonprofit organization, we raise money through our community and then give it back through programs such as Livestrong, which is our cancer survivor program, and Bright Beginnings, we send about 100 children back to school shopping for school supplies, clothes, and shoes.”

The YMCA offers a variety of exercise classes and they are at different times throughout the week. They offer classes like BodyCombat, Zumba, Strength and Stability, Personal Training, and Aquatic classes. Along with offering classes, the YMCA also offers personalized consultations. With offerings like uFIT and nutritional consultations, the YMCA is an easy way to start the journey towards a healthy body.

“This year we will add to our LesMills program, currently we offer BodyPump, BodyCombat and Sprint,” said Joyner. “In April, we will launch our newest addition to our already amazing LesMills programs, CXWORX, which is an intense 30-minute core-training workout designed to tighten and tone your midsection in the shortest amount of time possible. The class utilizes your body weight, free weights, and resistance tubing to challenge your balance, coordination, and improve your functional strength. We are also hoping to add a hula hoop class in 2018.”

Zumba and other dances classes are popular at the YMCA because they are fun classes. With an instructor leading the way, dancing while burning calories is a great way to a healthier lifestyle. There are also different types of classes that pertain to other needs besides the physical ones.

“We offer weekly activities for seniors, from potlucks to card games,” said Joyner. “We have had programs offered to learn about service dogs, we offer blood drives, know your numbers, insurance quotes, etc. We really focus on drawing the community in by offering different services to meet our members’ needs.”

With countless ways to find and become a healthier person in 2018, finding the right program is the only way to be successful and stick with your fitness goals. Every body type is different, which means that workouts also will be different depending on the person.

“What makes the Y different from other ‘gyms’ is the strong support you will get from the staff and members,” said Joyner. “We offer three uFITs to our new members so that they can learn how to use the machines and equipment. Our wellness coaches will even go so far as to going to group exercise classes with new members if they feel uncomfortable going alone.”

With a clear goal in mind and a support system that helps out, reaching a fitness goal is something that can be done in 2018.

“The Y encourages a healthy lifestyle,” said Joyner. “Our team can help you not only meet goals in 2018, but make a permanent lifestyle change and along the way extend your family.”

In Elkin, there is the Hugh Chatham Aquatic and Wellness Center, which also offers a variety of workout classes throughout the week. Programs include cross training, boot camp, Zumba, Tai Chi, Tai Chi Arthritis, Jab the Flab, Crazy Cardio, Buff it Up, Fitness Burrito, Tabata, Aqua Flex, Aqua Zumba, and aquatic classes.

Classes are $4 each, or there is an option to obtain a Class Pass for 10 classes for $33. For more information about classes and class times, contact the wellness center at 336-527-7468.

If fitness classes don’t seem to be the right fit, another way to become healthier while not spending a lot of money is by using a fitness app. Nowadays there are apps for everything, and many personal trainers have started their own apps to help people in a way that is convenient for them.

No matter the route taken to become healthier, the change will take time, but it is all worth it in the long run.

“Focus on the small changes, progress is not achieved by luck or accident, but by working on yourself daily,” said Joyner. “Replace soda with water, try a new exercise or group exercise class that you will enjoy. Sometimes you can enjoy something so much that you forget it’s exercise, make it fun!”

The Yadkin Family YMCA offers many ways for people to journey to a healthier lifestyle. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__MG_4317.jpg The Yadkin Family YMCA offers many ways for people to journey to a healthier lifestyle. File photo Pin-select weight machines and cardio equipment are available for those working out at the Yadkin Family YMCA. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2075.jpg Pin-select weight machines and cardio equipment are available for those working out at the Yadkin Family YMCA. File photo Destiny Potts works out using the squat bar in the wellness center at the Yadkin Family YMCA. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2067.jpg Destiny Potts works out using the squat bar in the wellness center at the Yadkin Family YMCA. File photo Aquatics instructor Linda MacDonald gets a workout in the pool at the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation, Aquatic and Wellness Center while, from left, Allison Leeds, Max Phillips, Debi Westbrook and Josh Vogler, manager of the center, get a look at a cookbook published by the center, “A Taste of the Yadkin Valley Cookbook,” a year ago. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0307.jpg Aquatics instructor Linda MacDonald gets a workout in the pool at the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation, Aquatic and Wellness Center while, from left, Allison Leeds, Max Phillips, Debi Westbrook and Josh Vogler, manager of the center, get a look at a cookbook published by the center, “A Taste of the Yadkin Valley Cookbook,” a year ago. File photo