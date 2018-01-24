Now is time to make changes for complete health

When I was a kid, “healthy” was the ideal physical state of being, “secure” was a superior financial state of being, and “normal” was the optimum mental state of being, with each of these things as isolated ideals, although people were beginning to learn that there was a connection.

Nowadays we not only understand that our complete health involves our physical, financial and emotional state, but that our spiritual state also contributes to our overall well-being.

Even though we know these things to be true, we don’t always fulfill our possibilities. In fact, late January is about the time most folks have given up on those New Year’s resolutions that were intended to improve one’s state of well-being.

Just because we have faltered on our new diet or exercise program yesterday doesn’t mean we can’t make better choices today.

We may not have paid as much towards getting that bill off our back as we had promised ourselves we would, but we did take a trip where we spent something even more valuable than money: time with people we love.

Maybe we didn’t handle that situation as well as we had hoped for, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go to the people involved and apologize.

Certainly taking time to observe these things and move forward in a better way helps to evolve our spirit.

This means it’s important to not give up, especially when we feel like we’ve failed.

Each failure is the opportunity for evaluation, education and motivation and is a firm foundation from which to move forward.

As we encourage our friends and neighbors to join us in continuing a healthier 2018 in every way, we want to not only congratulate those who have maintained their resolutions but also tell those who have let their goals fall by the way side to pick up their burdens again. Today is a perfect day to start your journey fresh.

Now that you’ve had a few weeks to try to reach your goal, you have a better idea how to be more practical about it.

Maybe there’s a different way to get the same result or maybe you want to reevaluate your desired result.

In recent weeks, I have learned things that made me realize I need to look at my goals and my priorities and decide what is practical. Practical usually helps in obtaining a goal.

January is a good month for learning both what works and what doesn’t, which makes February a good month for applying a new plan.

Experience has given us a place to start, hopefully in this week’s Tribune you also will find guidance in how you would like to move forward for your healthier 2018.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

