YVEDDI Head Start children receive Christmas gifts

BOONVILLE — Richard Lasky, YVEDDI board member, recently arranged for the Toys for Tots campaign to team up with YVEDDI Head Start to provide toys for 385 Head Start children. The organization contacted Head Start staff asking for age and gender of children and matched gifts specifically for each child.

After the toys were delivered to the YVEDDI district office, they were then sorted and delivered to children in Davie, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Head Start staff worked hard to make this a memorable experience for the children. Some centers were even able to locate “Santa” to come and deliver the gifts individually.

The Head Start staff thanked Lasky, Lewis Pleasants of the Marine Corps League and the Toys for Tots organization for providing gifts and helping to make Christmas a time to remember for their children and families. The staff looks forward to working together in the years to come.

YVEDDI Head Start is recruiting and accepting applications for the upcoming school year. Anyone searching for quality preschool services for children ages 3-5 should contact the Head Start office at 336-367-4993 ext. 232 or ext. 233.

Allison Winters is program support coordinator and deputy director for the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc.’s Head Start program

Santa Claus delivers toys to children who are part of the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District’s Head Start program. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_headstart-1-formatted.jpg Santa Claus delivers toys to children who are part of the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District’s Head Start program. Submitted photo Santa Claus delivers toys to children who are part of the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District’s Head Start program. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_headstart-2-formatted.jpg Santa Claus delivers toys to children who are part of the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District’s Head Start program. Submitted photo