Governor announces new appointments to state boards and commissions

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced 48 new appointments to state boards and commissions.

“This dedicated, diverse group of individuals come from communities across our state, and I appreciate their service on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Gov. Cooper said.

Cooper has appointed Kenneth Foster of Wilkesboro as an at-large member to Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Foster is retired from 35 years of service with Wilkes County Schools. He is Wilkes County’s delegate to the Senior Tar Heel Legislature and serves on the council of the High Country Area Agency on Aging.

Cooper has re-appointed Barbara Harrell of Elkin as an at-large member to the Surry Community College Board of Trustees. Harrell is the co-owner of DB Designs. She previously served as president of the North Carolina School Boards Association and as chairman of the Elkin City Board of Education. She also was a member of the Surry Community College Board from 1999-2016.

Gov. Cooper has appointed Arnold Lakey of North Wilkesboro as an at-large member to the Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees. Lakey worked for Lowe’s Companies for 41 years and was vice president of Lowe’s Corporate Credit before his retirement in 1998. Lakey has been an active member in the community, serving on numerous local boards, including the Wilkes Regional Medical Center Hospital Board, Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Cultural Arts Council of Wilkes.