Library program inaccessible during changeover

The NC Cardinal Consortium, of which the Northwestern Regional Library is a member, will be migrating to a new hosting provider starting Feb, 26 until March 5. Because of this migration process, many patron services will be unavailable starting Feb. 19 until March 5.

Placing holds online on local library items and placing holds online for NC Cardinal items will be unavailable to the public Feb. 19 through March 5.

Accessing one’s patron account online and paying any bills either online or at a local library will be unavailable Feb. 26 through March 5.

During this time, patrons will still be able to use the online library catalog to look up items, and patrons will also still be able to check out and renew materials at a local library. Librarians are encouraging patrons to bring their library cards with them to check out materials, as well as limiting the number of items checked out due to the libraries being offline during Feb. 26 through March 5.

For any questions, contact a local library or log onto www.nwrl.org.