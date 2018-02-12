Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in February. No advanced registration is required.

An Employability Lab will be open at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin on Feb. 20 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help register others and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter and apply for jobs.

An Employability Skills class will be offered Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This overview of seeking employment in today’s job market focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, are considering a career change, are re-entering the workforce after an absence or are looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, to search and apply for jobs and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Feb. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume dos and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Feb. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.