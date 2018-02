The Elkin Board of Commissioners will proclaim February as “Boy Scout Month” at its meeting on Monday.

Mayor Sam Bishop, an Eagle Scout himself, is inviting all other Eagle Scouts in the area to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elkin Town Hall, 226 N. Bridge St., to be recognized for their contributions to the community.

“Many of our local leaders got their start in scouting and went on to earn the rank of Eagle. The slogan, ‘Once an Eagle, always an Eagle,’ means much to me,” said Bishop.