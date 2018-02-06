United fund banquet announced

The 2018 Yadkin Valley United Fund appreciation donor banquet is set for April 7 at Cedarbrook Country Club. The gala event is to honor and recognize the individuals and businesses who donated or pledged $500 or more, the board of directors of the YVUF, and other organizations and individuals who has made a significant contributions toward the organization’s goal of $200,000 for 2018.

As of this date, the campaign for 2018 is at $193,300, but remains open until May 31. Local artist John Furches for the 25th and final year will provide prints for all donors who contribute $200 or more.

Applications for 2019 funding must be submitted online by April 15. Scholarship applications for East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount high schools must be submitted by mail or drop off at 968 N. Bridge St., Elkin, also by April 15. Funding and scholarships applications can be found on website: Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org.

Ninety-nine percent of the organization’s revenue stays in the Yadkin Valley with 85 percent going to its approved agency partners and three scholarships. The 25 agency partners serve citizens in Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond and Traphill who have all kinds of human needs with very little means to secure them.

The Yadkin Valley United Fund mailing address is P.O. Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. Email address is Yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com. David Steelman, executive director, may by reached at 336-469-2860.

Goal less than $7,000 away