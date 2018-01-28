State Highway Patrol launches intern program reaching high school students statewide

RALEIGH — In an effort to increase positive relationships among youth across North Carolina, the State Highway Patrol is announcing a new high school internship program that will begin in January.

The 40-hour program is designed to provide students with real-life perspectives on a career in law enforcement while improving the efficiency of the organization. Participants will perform several non-enforcement related duties while adhering to the same professional standards expected of uniform personnel.

“This program offers both educational advancement in law enforcement and increased organizational productivity”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to develop career-minded young men and women who have inspirations of becoming a state trooper.”

Interns who participate in the program will be required to complete the following task prior to graduation:

• Mandatory Tasks — SHP district office observation; local jail facility tour; District and Superior Court observation; and ride along(s) with a trooper.

• Optional Tasks — Basic School observation; NCSHP defensive driving training; and NCSHP defensive tactics training.

Upon completion of the required task, interns are required to complete an essay summarizing their experience of the program. Once all requirements have been sufficiently met, the intern will receive a graduation certificate.

For more information about the internship program or to apply, contact the local State Highway Patrol district office. A list of local office contacts can be located by visiting the SHP website at www.ncdps.gov.