The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) has free assistance available at branches of the Northwestern Regional Libraries to help individual prepare 2017 tax returns.

Tax preparation is available for low to moderate income taxpayers (gross household income less than $54,000), elderly taxpayers, and taxpayers with disabilities, limited English proficiency, or military. VITA site hours are by appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment.

• Alleghany County Public Library (Jan. 24-April 14), Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 336-372-5573.

• Boonville Public Library (Jan. 22-April 10), Mondays 2 to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays (2/10, 3/10, 3/24, 4/7 only) 9 a.m. to noon. Call 336-367-7737.

• East Bend Public Library (Feb. 3-April 7), Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Call 336-699-5100.

• Elkin Public Library (Jan. 24-April 5), Thursdays 2:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays (2/3, 2/10, 3/10 only) 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Call 336-835-5586.

• Yadkin County Public Library (Jan. 24-April 4), Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 336-679-8792.

In addition, the Northwestern Regional Library in partnership with the United Way and powered by H&R Block provides MyFreeTaxes.com (https://www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes). The site will be available through the Northwestern Regional Library website (www.nwrl.org) free of charge. MyFreeTaxes provides online filing for federal and state returns to qualifying filers both individuals and families with household incomes of $66,000 or less in 2017. The online tool allows taxpayers to self-file for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free phone, email, and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists.

Residents may also be eligible for up to $6,318 from the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Four of five eligible workers claim and get their EITC. We want to raise that number to five out of five. You earned it, “now file, claim it and get it.” See if you qualify at www.irs.gov/eitc.

For questions, contact a local library or log onto www.nwrl.org.