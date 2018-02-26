‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ staged

An excited audience awaits “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.
“Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin featuring cupcakes by Lucky Button Bakery.
Mike Cheek and Kitsey Harrison perform during “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.
Newell Hauser and Kisey Harrison perform in “Maybe Baby It’s Yo”u presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.
An excited audience awaits “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.
An excited audience awaits Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First baptisit Church in Elkin.
“Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin featuring cupcakes by Lucky Button Bakery.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Mike Cheek and Kitsey Harrison perform during “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Mike Cheek and Vicky Zickmund perform in Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Maybe Baby It’s You presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptisit Church in Elkin.
Newell Hauser and Kisey Harrison perform in “Maybe Baby It’s Yo”u presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.