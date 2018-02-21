Foothills Theatre presents ‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ this weekend

ELKIN — Foothills Theatre will host its annual dessert theater production Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

This year’s production is entitled “Maybe Baby It’s You” and features a series of vignettes all about love and relationships. The show will take place in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. Tickets are $12 at the door and include dessert, coffee and tea.

From a Greek goddess to grandparents, middle school nerds to a dance-obsessed best man at a wedding, the show is a hilarious glimpse into life and love.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for you to come out with the one you love and laugh about the joy of being in love,” said actor Mike Cheek, who performs in the production. This is Cheek’s first performance with Foothills Theatre.

Also performing in “Maybe Baby It’s You” are veteran Foothills performers Newell Hauser of Elkin; Vicky Zickmund of Mocksville; and Morgan and Kitsey Harrison of Boonville.

Directing are Kim Arnold and Christie Harrison.

“I always look forward to working with this group of people and put on a show because we always have so much fun,” said Arnold.

Mike Cheek and Vicky Zickmund rehearse a scene for Foothills Theatre’s upcoming dessert theater production of “Maybe Baby It’s You.” http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0441-formatted.jpg Mike Cheek and Vicky Zickmund rehearse a scene for Foothills Theatre’s upcoming dessert theater production of “Maybe Baby It’s You.”