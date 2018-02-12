Foothills Arts Council to present exhibition of 12 regional female artists

ELKIN — From March 15 through April 28, the Foothills Arts Council will present an extensive group exhibition featuring artists Orna Bentor, Tonya Bottomley, Cindy Breden, Mary Anne Caplinger, Teresa Cerda, Judy Humphrey, Margaret Carter Martine, Judy Mc Neill, Betty Powell, Mary-Ann Prack, Marianne Suggs and Susan Van Wyk.

The fourth in the series of Artreach exhibits, ArtMix: Women in Art offers the public an opportunity to see the diversity of artistic expression that exemplifies the northwest region of North Carolina.

One of the largest exhibitions to date, the exhibit will cover 1,500 square feet of gallery space and include more than 60 works by the all-woman group. Opening during women’s history month, the exhibition is a testimony to the power of women to nurture and command the growth of the arts within the region.

• Orna Bentor is an American-Israeli artist whose paintings use strong contrasting color and texture to convey the sense of lost landscapes through memory. As an artist living with MS, Orna embraces difficulties like often having to paint with her nondominant hand. In a recent body of work, she used a brain MRI as the basis for a playful and contemplative view of her condition.

• Tonya Bottomley is a western North Carolina native whose paintings represent the natural world interpreted through her subconscious. Her work strikes a balance between spontaneity and intention and marries abstract and representational forms.

• Cindy Breden is a watercolorist who after years of practicing realism is now exploring more abstract representations to impart a greater sense of spontaneity and creativity into her practice.

• Mary Anne Caplinger is a fiber artist fascinated by the process of creating organized and sometimes functional structures from lumps of raw fiber and cloth. Through the incorporation of dying, printing, weaving, sewing, and embroidery, she creates quilts, wearable, and liturgical art.

• Teresa Cerda is a Chilean-American painter and potter whose work incorporates a stunning use of color, texture, and organic geometric shapes.

• Judy Humphrey is a mixed-media artist whose work often incorporates etching, relief, lithography, monotype, and photography with drawing and painting. Her works often incorporate botanical forms in an overlapping architectural structure that creates a visual sense of depth and space.

• Margaret Martine is the owner and director of the historic Whippoorwill Academy and director of the Lenoir School of Visual Arts. Her paintings range in theme from political to landscape, and she is currently exploring encaustics.

• Judy McNeill creates non-representational abstract paintings on paper and canvas as well as organic non-utilitarian pottery as an expression of self-awareness.

• Betty Powell utilizes the vibrant and pure color of pastels in landscape-inspired atmospheric works. Her collages, in contrast to her pastels, are influenced by imagination and intuition and combine paint, fabrics, papers, and found objects within the same bold color palette.

• Mary-Ann Prack uses the human figure as inspiration to create sculptures through the use of intense, luminous colors and sharply defined shapes, tensioned against sensuous organic forms and surfaces creating an artistic style that is instantly recognizable as her own.

• Marianne Suggs creates recycled mixed-media assemblages steeped in symbolism stemming from her interest in historical research and the study of cross-cultural women.

• Susan Van Wyk creates representational paintings from a wide range of photographic subjects by finding fresh ways to express the idea of the original image.

For more information about upcoming exhibits and events, visit www.foothillsartscouncil.org.

Artwork by Mary-Ann Prack will be on display at the Foothills Arts Council next month. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_1.Mary-Ann-Prack-THE-SHAPE-OF-HAPPINESS-35_x22_x10_-M.Prack-copy_2-formatted.jpeg Artwork by Mary-Ann Prack will be on display at the Foothills Arts Council next month. Submitted images Art from regional artists, including Susan Van Wyk, will be exhibited at Foothills Arts Council beginning March 15. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_8.-Susan-Van-Wyk-IMG_2766-formatted.jpg Art from regional artists, including Susan Van Wyk, will be exhibited at Foothills Arts Council beginning March 15. Submitted images Paintings from artist Orna Bentor and other regional female artists will be featured in an exhibition at Foothills Arts Council beginning March 15. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_OrnaBentor-formatted.jpg Paintings from artist Orna Bentor and other regional female artists will be featured in an exhibition at Foothills Arts Council beginning March 15. Submitted images